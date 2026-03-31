Italy targets 16 GWh storage auction under MACSE scheme

From ESS News

Italy’s energy regulator ARERA has issued a favorable opinion to the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security on grid operator Terna’s proposal to set a 16 GWh target for the MACSE storage capacity auction for 2029.

While endorsing the overall approach taken by the transmission system operator, ARERA has nonetheless stressed the importance of a prudent approach when defining the volumes actually put to auction, in order to account for the evolving market dynamics, in particular, any storage capacity that could come online or already be procured through the capacity market between the publication of the proposed timeline for storage capacity needs and the publication of the auction volumes.

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