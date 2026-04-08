Voltalia secures €100 million financing amid restructuring

From pv magazine France

French independent power producer Voltalia has secured €100 million in financing to support its restructuring plan and asset divestment program, as it refocuses its strategy and seeks to optimize its financial structure.

The company announced the funding alongside its annual results on March 12, 2026, as it accelerates its “Spring” transformation plan. The plan centers on refocusing on core activities, clarifying its operating model, and improving long-term performance, with the aim of reducing debt and restoring financial flexibility.

The financing takes the form of a shareholder loan provided by Voltalia’s reference shareholder, structured as a repayable advance over one year. The company said the transaction is non-dilutive, does not alter its capital structure, and does not constitute equity financing.

Voltalia said the funding will support a targeted asset disposal program underpinning the Spring plan. The company aims to complete divestments worth between €300 million and €350 million by the first half of 2027, while optimizing its financing conditions.

The loan carries an interest rate of one-month Euribor plus 265 basis points and matures on March 31, 2027. It is backed by a pledge over assets valued at €35 million.

Voltalia currently has 3.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, along with a project pipeline totaling 12 GW.