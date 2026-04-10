Kosol Energie airlifts solar cells to avoid delays

From pv magazine India

Kosol Energie has airlifted around 100 metric tons of solar cells to India, using a chartered cargo aircraft to support module manufacturing and project delivery timelines.

The shipment arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as the company sought to avoid disruptions linked to global supply volatility and extended shipping timelines.

The company said it opted for air freight over conventional sea transport despite higher logistics costs, prioritizing delivery speed and project execution. It added that the move was intended to maintain production continuity and meet customer commitments across utility-scale and C&I segments.

Kosol Energie said the approach helped preserve commissioning schedules and reduce the risk of delays tied to supply chain uncertainty.

The manufacturer and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) provider has executed 2.5 GW of projects across utility-scale and C&I segments and installed more than 40,000 solar systems.

Kosol Energie is currently working on several projects, including a 250 MW solar installation for NLC India Ltd in Tamil Nadu, a 145 MW project for Coal India, and 109 MW under the PM-KUSUM program. It said it has supplied more than 3 GW of PV modules in India and international markets.