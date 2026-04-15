France, Germany set daily solar records for April

Weekly average electricity prices declined in most major European markets last week, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting, influenced by an increase in solar energy production and fall in gas futures prices.

The Spanish consultancy noted a drop in the weekly average electricity price across the Belgian, Dutch, French, German, Italian and Nordic markets, but an increase in the average price in the British, Portuguese and Spanish markets.

The weekly average electricity price was below €90 ($106.10)/MWh in all markets except the Italian market, where the average stood at €119.89/MWh. The French, Portuguese and Spanish markets registered the lowest weekly averages, at €33.90/MWh, €35.64/MWh and €36.57/MWh.

Unlike the week prior, AleaSoft noted no daily average prices below €0/MWh last week. The German market had the lowest daily average price of the week for the second consecutive week, recording €3.04/MWh on April 6.

On the other end of the scale, daily prices remained above €100/MWh in the Italian market throughout the week, reaching as high as €129.67/MWh on April 10.

AleaSoft says lower electricity demand and increased solar energy production exerted downward pressure on prices in selected European markets.

The German and French markets broke their records for solar energy production during a day in April, hitting 426 GWh on April 8 and 136 GWh on April 9 respectively. The Iberian markets registered their second-highest level for a day in April, with Spain registering 200 GWh and Portugal recording 22 GWh on April 10.

AleaSoft adds that declining gas and CO2 emission allowance prices also helped to bring prices down last week.

TTF gas futures in the ICE market recorded their weekly maximum settlement price on April 7, at €53.20/MWh. For the rest of the week, settlement prices remained below €50/MWh, which AleaSoft says was caused by the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran on April 8, as well as reduced demand due to rising temperatures. TTF gas futures reached their minimum settlement price of the week on April 10, at €43.64/MWh, which AleaSoft says was 13% lower than the previous week and the lowest settlement since February 28.

AleaSoft's latest analysis adds that gas price behaviour will continue to impact European electricity prices this week. Price increases are anticipated this week, also influenced by increased electricity demand and lower wind energy production.