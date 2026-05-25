Finergreen exits Africa, focuses growth on Europe and Asia

From pv magazine France

French energy transition advisory and M&A firm Finergreen has sold its African operations and will now concentrate its international development on Europe and Asia.

The company has transferred its offices in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Nairobi (Kenya), and Cape Town (South Africa) to local management teams, which will now operate independently under new brands.

Finergreen said its African business has been split into two entities. Abidjan and Nairobi are now operating as Amara Infrastructure Partners under the leadership of Jean-Jacques Ngono, Caroline Boone, and Florian Cammas, while Cape Town operations have been transferred to Managing Partner António Ferreira Pinto and his team under the Honeywood brand.

The African platform was Finergreen’s first international expansion, with Abidjan established in 2013, followed by Nairobi in 2019 and Cape Town in 2021. The combined African operations employed around 25 professionals across more than 30 countries.

Following the divestment, Finergreen will focus on Europe and Asia through hubs in Paris, Madrid, and Singapore. The company said it will continue to support projects in select African markets through local partners where needed and maintain limited activity in Central America via its Mexico office.

Finergreen Managing Director Alain Renaud said the strategy shift is aimed at concentrating growth on core markets where the company sees stronger synergies across clients and advisory activity.

He said the company, which employs more than 70 people globally, expects Europe and Asia to deliver its strongest expansion potential.