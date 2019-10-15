Lyon Group, China Huadian, Jera join forces in war on curtailment

Brisbane-based utility-scale solar and storage developer Lyon Group has announced an agreement with China Huadian and Japan’s Jera to jointly develop renewable energy projects with integrated battery energy storage systems (BESS) in China, Australia and elsewhere in Asia.

The companies are focusing on BESS retrofit opportunities in China and two other unspecified Asian countries. China Huadian has also agreed to co-develop, purchase, finance and construct Lyon Group’s integrated solar battery power stations in Australia, via its China Huadian Engineering Co. subsidiary, which is a leading renewable EPC service provider.

The agreement also includes plans to integrate long-duration BESS into new and existing China Huadian projects throughout China and the rest of Asia. The company wants to use BESS to overcome the unstable power output of renewables, while avoiding curtailment and increasing the efficiency of existing projects.

“China Huadian has big plans for solar and wind development,” said Lyon Group Chair David Green. “But the significant curtailment and grid disturbance they have experienced to date shows that the volume of renewables they want to build will deliver great benefit, both technically and commercially, with integrated storage.”

By Blake Matich