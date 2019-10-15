India issues bidding guidelines for solar-wind hybrid projects

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has issued draft guidelines for tariff-based competitive bidding to procure grid-connected solar-wind hybrid projects.

According to a recent MNRE circular, the guidelines would apply to single-site projects with generation capacities of at least 5 MW, but only for facilities that are located in single states. For such facilities, 25 MW is specified as the minimum capacity bid for developers. For interstate projects, each facility must have a generation capacity of at least 50 MW, which is also the minimum size for auction bids.

Under the proposed rules, power purchase agreements (PPAs) would be at least 25 years long and the planned annual capacity utilization factor would have to be stated when deals are signed. The rules would also permit a project’s capacity utilization figure to be revised once within the first three years of commercial operation.

The guidelines make allowances for energy storage to be included in solar-wind hybrid projects.

The MNRE issued its Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy in May 2018 and amended it last November.