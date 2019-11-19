Chinese module makers land another two big overseas orders

With Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar today predicting a 20% rise in solar capacity additions worldwide next year, two of its peers are already cashing in on the solar boom under way outside the world’s biggest PV market.

GCL has announced it will complete a 150 MW panel supply deal this year for the 500 MW Nuñez de Balboa project in Spain – Europe’s largest PV project to date.

The 1,000ha, 1.5 million panel project is being developed in the Extremadura region of western Spain by domestic electricity company Iberdrola.

GCL secured the contract in March and is supplying multicrystalline 72-cell modules to the facility.

Chinese-Canadian solar manufacturer and project developer Canadian Solar was also celebrating after announcing it had secured two project wins in Brazil which add up to a 190.5 MW slice of the 530 MW of solar generation capacity awarded in the latest, 2,979 MW federal energy auction.

Project wins

Canadian will develop the 152.4 MW Gameleira project in the state of Ceará and the 38.1 MW Luiz Gonzaga plant in Pernambuco.

Under the terms of the national tender, 30% of the electricity generated by the plants will be sold to distribution companies for $22.32/MWh for 20 years. The remainder of the power will be sold to private off-takers with prices still under negotiation.

Announcing the projects to investors, Canadian Solar said construction will start in the third quarter of 2021 for the larger project and in the first three months of 2022 for Luiz Gonzaga with completion expected by January 2023.

The Ontario-headquartered company has thus far secured 1.6 GW of solar project capacity in Brazil.