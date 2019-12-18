Solaria bags power supply deal for 105 MW of solar in Spain

From pv magazine Spain.

Spanish solar company Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente SA has secured a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) signed by Swiss power company Alpiq for electricity generated at several Spanish PV plants.

Solaria said the 10-year deal will be linked to two solar projects under construction in Castilla y León and one planned for Castilla La Mancha, in central-northern Spain. The three facilities will have a combined generation capacity of 105 MW and are expected to generate around 200 GWh of solar electricity per year.

The deal is the latest PPA signed by Alpiq for Spanish solar projects following agreements related to the 110.4 MW Guillena-Salteras plant and a 45 MW plant in Córdoba, both developed by German company Luxcara.

In June last year, Solaria announced a €600 million investment plan to develop PV projects with a total generation capacity of 1.3 GW in Spain. In early August, the company entered the Portuguese PV market, as its Prodigy Orbyt LDA unit secured a 49 MW solar project in a government auction which claimed to generate the world’s cheapest solar power tariff.