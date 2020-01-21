Panasonic claims 16.1% efficiency for lightweight perovskite solar module

The module was developed in a research project by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization.

Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic has produced a lightweight 30cmx30cm perovskite solar module with an efficiency of 16.01%.

The result was achieved in a research project by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization.

The module, which has a total conversion surface area of 802cm² and 2mm thickness, is said to be particularly suitable for locations where the installation of conventional panels is difficult, such as on roofs unable to host PV due to weight restrictions.

Panasonic claims to have achieved what it called record efficiency using an inkjet coating method. It also reduced panel weight using thin glass substrates. It didn’t said, however, if the result was confirmed by an independent entity.

Stability

The company’s scientists improved the crystal structure of the perovskite by replacing methylamine, which affects the thermal stability of the solar cells, with formamidinium, cesium and rubidium.

“By improving the perovskite layer material in the future we aim to achieve high efficiency comparable to that of crystalline silicon solar cells and to establish new technologies for practical use in new markets,” Panasonic said. The company claims the layer material can be produced at a lower cost than in conventional solar manufacturing and said the material is easier to use as it can be applied directly to the substrate of the cell.

Panasonic added, the new module can also be used for solar façades and windows.