Germany reinstates regular solar tender schedule

The headquarters of the Bundesnetzagentur, in Bonn.

From pv magazine Germany.

German federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur has announced standard solar project tendering procedures will return from September 1, following suspension of some processes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

From September, the organization will resume publication of the results of tender rounds on its website with the clock ticking on project-related deadlines each time such figures are made public.

The agency did not publish tender results during the public health crisis, to afford more time to develop projects after renewables companies called for extra leeway for facilities taking shape under Germany’s national procurement program for large scale PV.

The Bundesnetzagentur said September would bring publication of the results of tenders which had bid deadlines between March and this month.

The Bonn-based authority did, however, continue to publicize information such as the number of bids received, the range of solar electricity tariffs offered by developers and even the number of projects allocated on arable and grassland sites.