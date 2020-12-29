Solarcentury to install 11.2 MW of solar, 8.5 MW battery at Mozambique mine

Australian mining giant Syrah Resources has signed a memorandum of understanding with Solarcentury’s African unit to install 11.2 MW of solar and an 8.5 MW battery storage system at a graphite mine in Balama, Mozambique.
Under a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) arrangement, Solar Century Africa will set up the project to complement an existing 15 MW diesel generation power plant at the site.
“Progression of a large-scale solar and battery installation will reduce the operating cost base at Balama and further strengthen the [environmental, social and governance] credentials of Balama’s natural graphite supply,” said Syrah Resources Managing Director and CEO Shaun Verner.
The two companies analyzed a range of technical designs and pricing options for a number of potential solar and battery solutions before settling on an 11.2 MW solar array and 8.5 MW battery system as the best choice. The MOU details the terms and conditions under which they will continue to develop, build and run the system, in addition to coming up with funding options. Syrah Resources said it is trying to become the first non-Chinese, vertically integrated producer of natural graphite active anode materials.
Popular content
Mozambique’s total installed PV capacity remains negligible, standing at just 55 MW by the end of 2019, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). However, development is now proceeding at a fast clip, despite the pandemic.
In October, for example, French independent power producer Neoen began developing a 41 MW solar project in Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique. It is expected to be the nation’s largest PV plant upon completion.
Also in October, Mozambique’s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy began tendering three 40 MW solar projects. National utility Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM) will likely buy the electricity from the projects once they are completed.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.