Apple’s suppliers embrace renewable energy

Technology multinational Apple Inc has announced that 110 of its manufacturing partners around the world are moving to 100% renewable energy for the parts of their respective production which relate to Apple components.

The Cupertino-based company specified these suppliers are developing a combined renewable energy capacity of around 8 GW. “We are firmly committed to helping our suppliers become carbon neutral by 2030 and are thrilled that companies who’ve joined us span industries and countries around the world including Germany, China, the U.S., India, and France,” stated Apple vice president for environment, policy, and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson.

This initiative is part of the group's plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. For its global corporate operations, this target has already been achieved, the company claims.

Popular content

Among the suppliers, there are Netherlands-based DSM Engineering Materials, French-Italian semiconductor business STMicroelectronics, Belgian chemical company Solvay, U.S.-based semiconductor provider Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, U.S. flexible component manufacturer Marian, and U.S. chemical companies Chemours Company and Trinseo. “And, in China, 15 suppliers have joined Apple’s program since July 2020,” Apple added.

Apple revealed plans in 2018 to power its global operations with 100% clean energy. The plan covers its operations in 43 countries, including retail stores, offices, data centers and other facilities.