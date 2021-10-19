Huawei wins major energy storage project contract in Saudi Arabia

Chinese tech giant Huawei Digital Power has signed a contract with China's SEPCOIII, a construction and engineering company and power plant operator, for a 400 MW PV plus 1300 MWh battery energy storage project in Saudi Arabia.

Developed by ACWA Power, with SEPCOIII serving as general contractor and handling EPC services, the Red Sea Project has been listed as a key project the country's Saudi Vision 2030 initiative that includes the Red Sea Development and the planned smart city of Neom, located on the Red Sea coast in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Neom is to be powered entirely by renewable energy and is seen as a key development in the country's efforts to diversify its economy, reduce its dependence on oil and develop tourism.

“This 1300 MWh off-grid energy storage project is the largest of its kind in the world and represents a milestone in the global energy storage industry,” Huawei said in a statement.

Huawei and SEPCOIII representatives signed the deal on Friday at the recently concluded Global Digital Power Summit 2021 in Dubai.

Huawei, which currently has 8 GWh of energy storage system applications in operation, says it is integrating digital information technology with PV and energy storage technologies to build a more efficient, stable, and safe smart string energy storage system using intelligent and modular designs.

Speaking to pv magazine in June, Huawei Smart PV President Chen Guoguang said the digitization and intellectualization of the energy system was a key elements in building up renewable energy systems. The company launched its All-Scene FusionSolar + Storage Solution at this year’s SNEC Expo.