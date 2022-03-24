Delta launches new solar inverter series for residential, commercial PV

Taiwanese solar inverter maker Delta will unveil its new M100A Flex three-phase inverter at the Solar Solutions International 2022 event, which will take place on April 12-14 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The new devices have a power range of 15 to 250kW and can be used in residential and commercial rooftop PV projects.

The largest product has an efficiency of 98.7% and a European efficiency rating of 98.5% while the smallest device shows an efficiency of 98.3% and a European efficiency rating of 97.9%. Their input voltages range between 200 and 1,000 V DC.

The new products can operate at an ambient operating temperature comprised between -25 degrees Celsius and 60 degrees Celsius. They also feature IP66 protection and a cooling technique based on natural convection.

“The new M100A Flex inverter is highly efficient and offers advanced features such as arc fault detection, anti-PID function and built-in and replaceable AC and DC-side Type 2 surge protection devices,” said Michiel Klees, PVI BU Sales Manager Benelux, UK & Ireland. “It also offers maximum system engineering flexibility thanks to its 8 MPP trackers for up to 16 strings and wide input range.”

The solar inverter can be mounted on the floor or on a wall and comes with the new DeltaSolar 2.0 monitoring app for iOS and Android smartphones.