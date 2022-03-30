Growatt unveils new inverter for residential applications

Chinese inverter maker Growatt has launched a new inverter series for residential applications.

“The new series was originally launched in China in February and is now being launched on the European market,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.

Called MOD 3-10KTL3-XH, the new product is available in eight different versions with nominal power of 3kW to 10kW. Their efficiency ranges from 98.3& to 98.6% and the European efficiency rating is between 97.5% and 98.1%.

The smallest device of the series measures 425x387x147mm and has a weight of 12.5kg. The largest inverter has a size of 425x387x178mm and weighs in at 14kg.

It features up to two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs, with MPPT voltage ranging from 140-1,000V.

The inverter can be used at a maximum operating altitude of 4,000 meters and its operating ambient temperature ranges from -25 to 60 degrees Celsius. The series also features IP66 enclosures.

“Such [a] battery-ready feature offers flexibility to users by allowing the inverter to work for a normal grid-tied solar system and later to be upgraded to a storage system with an extra battery pack, which saves users on initial investments,” said Lisa Zhang, global marketing director at Growatt.

The system is offered by the manufacturer with its ARK XH residential battery. “A MOD 10KTL3-XH inverter can provide 10kW full power output plus 10kW full power battery charge simultaneously, doubling the productivity of the system,” it said in a statement. “What is more, its DC/AC ratio is as high as two, and with dual MPP trackers, the string current can reach up to 16A, making it a good match with high-power modules.”