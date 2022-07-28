India’s NTPC launches tender for 1.15 GW of solar projects in Cuba

From pv magazine Latam
Indian energy company NTPC has launched a tender for the construction of 1,150 MW of photovoltaic projects and 150 MW/150 MWh of storage capacity in Cuba.
NTPC, a corporate partner of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), was chosen as a preferred partner for the implementation of photovoltaic solar parks by the Cuban government.
In January, NTPC invited developers to submit bids to develop 900 MW of photovoltaics in Cuba. In principle, that tender covered the installation of solar parks distributed in 175 towns of the 15 provinces of the island.
Now that projection has been extended by an additional 250 MW, to which storage capacity has been added.
The project is part of the goal of implementing 2,100 MW of solar projects on the Caribbean island. Annual generation is expected to be 2,400 MWh.
According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Cuba had an installed PV capacity of 246 MW at the end of 2021.
