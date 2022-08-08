Ohmium, Spirare collaborate with NTPC on green hydrogen project

Ohmium International, a US-based electrolyzer specialist, is collaborating with Spirare Energy, an Indian on-site gas generation system provider, to generate green hydrogen at NTPC’s Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA) Campus. The project will supply up to 52 tons of green hydrogen per year for power generation and energy storage applications.
Spirare Energy will manage the project’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), with Ohmium providing its hydrogen electrolyzers.
Ohmium International, through its subsidiary in India, manufactures modular interlocking PEM electrolyzers for hydrogen production. The company aims to make India a nucleus for global hydrogen-based green energy solutions with R&D centers in Silicon Valley (USA) and Bengaluru (India).
“Green hydrogen offers India the opportunity to become a global energy leader–and with Spirare and NTPC, we’re delivering on that potential. NTPC is pioneering the green hydrogen sector in India, and we’re thrilled that they are utilizing our Made in India electrolyzers,” said Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium International. “We look forward to showing how our modular, high-volume, low-cost PEM electrolyzers can scale rapidly and efficiently to reach megawatt to gigawatt applications.”
Ohmium PEM electrolyzers can be stacked to significantly reduce installation and maintenance costs while enabling unlimited configurations of deployment sizes. Ohmium’s proprietary electrolyzer stack technology can sustain a differential pressure across the membrane without compromise, which enhances cost-effective operation.
