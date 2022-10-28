The Hydrogen Stream: Svevind to invest in 20 GW of electrolysis capacity in Kazakhstan

Hyrasia One, a subsidiary of Svevind, has signed an agreement with the government of Kazakhstan to invest in one of the world’s largest pure green hydrogen plants. Around 40 GW of wind and PV will generate about 120 TWh of electricity per year on the steppes of southwestern Kazakhstan. That power will support a 20 GW industrial park of electrolyzers on the Caspian Sea coast, to produce up to 2 million tons of green hydrogen per year. Production is scheduled to start in the Mangystau region in 2030. In 2026, the company will make a final investment decision for the project, which has been valued between $40 billion and $50 billion.

Chinese researchers have achieved an efficiency of 14.4% for a solar-to-hydrogen (STH) system, decoupling water electrolysis for separate hydrogen and oxygen evolution. The decoupling requires a lower voltage to drive each half-reaction. “By introducing sodium nickelhexacyanoferrate (NaNiHCF) as the redox mediator, decoupled acid water electrolyzer and amphoteric water electrolyzer were respectively constructed,” said the researchers. “The required voltages for the hydrogen or oxygen evolution steps matched the output voltages of the perovskite solar cell (PSC).” The team used single Crystal Formamidinium Lead Iodide (FAPbI 3) and combined a FAPbI 3-based PSC with an efficiency of 18.77% with the decoupled amphoteric water electrolyzer. “A solar-to-hydrogen (STH) efficiency of 14.4% was achieved, which outperformed previously reported PSCs driven water electrolysis cells,” the team wrote in “Decoupled water electrolysis driven by 1 cm2 single perovskite solar cell yielding a solar-to-hydrogen efficiency of 14.4%,” which was recently published on ChemsSusChem.

Stellantis has announced plans to mass produce hydrogen-powered fuel cell versions of Peugeot, Citroën, and Opel light commercial vehicles. It will assemble the hydrogen-powered vehicles in France.

Westport Fuel Systems and Scania have announced engine test results for Westport’s High-Pressure Direct Injection (HPDI) fuel system for heavy-duty vehicle applications. “The early test results show performance with a peak Brake Thermal Efficiency of 51.5 % complemented by 48.7% at road load conditions, all with engine-out NOx similar to the base diesel engine, which is compatible with Euro VII and EPA27,” said Westport Fuel Systems. The HPDI technology is an alternative to fuel cells, using hydrogen in an internal combustion engine.

NanoSun and Hydrogen Systems have signed a memorandum of understanding to deliver sustainable hydrogen refueling solutions to central Europe.

The Dubai government has published a report suggesting that the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom could forge a robust partnership to develop the green hydrogen sector.