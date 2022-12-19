The Hydrogen Stream: EODev launches packaged hydrogen generators for land, sea applications

EODev has launched packaged hydrogen generators in the 10 kVA to 1,750 kVA range, with the first models to enter production in 2024. The French developer told pv magazine that they will be available to order from the first half of 2023, with first deliveries from the third or fourth quarter of 2024. It is developing plug-and-play solutions for the telecoms industry, airports, hospitals, water treatment plants, and data centers. Other generators will target sea applications, especially for energy-intensive vessels. EODev said it is helping customers to source hydrogen and is signing contracts with hydrogen suppliers throughout the world to “guarantee the availability and price of hydrogen” for its customers, with a focus on North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

Gascade, Ontras, and terranets have agreed to create Flow, a hydrogen pipeline system connecting five European countries from the Baltic Sea to southwestern Germany. “The project partners will convert existing gas pipelines,” the companies said. “At a length of more than 1,100 km and a feed-in capacity of up to 20 GW (depending on the pressure level), the pipeline system will already be large in dimension at the start – and will be expanded going forward.” They plan to convert the first hydrogen pipelines in Germany from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania to Thuringia by 2025, followed by a line from Hesse to Rhineland-Palatinate in 2028, which Gascade said will make it possible to transport hydrogen to Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria from 2030.

Nikola has agreed to sell up to 75 Nikola Tre fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to Plug Power over the next three years, with the first trucks being delivered in 2023, under a new strategic partnership. Plug will pair the FCEVs with its liquid hydrogen tankers and will provide integrated liquefaction systems for Nikola's recently announced hydrogen hub project. The companies have also signed a supply deal for 125 metric tons of green hydrogen per day. In addition, Nikola said it will work with E.ON to develop integrated mobility solutions, from the supply of green hydrogen and demand-based fueling station infrastructure to the provision of hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks, with a focus on the city of Essen, Germany.

Popular content

The Port of Rotterdam is leading 18 companies in a study into the potential establishment of a large-scale ammonia cracker in the port area to convert imported ammonia back into 1 million tonnes of hydrogen per year targeting North-West Europe. The initiative includes Air Liquide, Aramco, bp, Essent/ E.ON, ExxonMobil, Gasunie, GES, HES international, Koole Terminals, Linde, OCI, RWE, Shell, Sasol, Uniper, Vopak, VTTI.

IHI Corp. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Gentari Hydrogen, a subsidiary of Petronas, to evaluate the feasibility of using the abundant solar resources of Malaysia to produce and sell green ammonia derived from renewables.