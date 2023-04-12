Toshiba combines heat pumps, rooftop PV, storage in residential home

A UK homeowner has installed two air-source heat pumps, a rooftop PV system, a battery, and two variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems at a property in Chester, England.

The “future-proof” installation has been operational since December. It features two 11 kW Toshiba ESTIA air-to-water heat pumps for space heating, domestic hot water, and cooling during the summer months. The heat pumps use R32 as the refrigerant and have a coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 4.88.

One of the ESTIA systems serves around 90 square meters of underfloor heating in the open-plan kitchen and dining area, while the other provides hot water. It also heats the upstairs radiators and towel rails from a 300-liter water tank. The ESTIA indoor units include a 3 kW backup heater to ensure operation at low ambient air temperatures. Toshiba said that the system delivers hot water at 62 C when outdoor temperatures fall to -25 C.

The heat pumps are powered by a 16 kW rooftop PV system from an undisclosed manufacturer. Excess energy is stored in an 11 kW battery energy storage system. Homeowner and renewables consultant David Meseck said the property is now “energy-neutral” during the summer months, with generated and stored energy offsetting electricity consumed from the grid.

Popular content

“The whole system has been running since December last year and the way it has transformed the house is fantastic,’’ said Meseck. “It was important to get everything right; the project was sized correctly and the equipment installed properly. Together with the other measures, we now have an efficient, all-electric heating system with the added benefit of cooling in summer, and the annual servicing cost is comparable to boiler cover. As well as helping to future-proof our home and reducing energy costs, the changes have added value to the property.”

The system was installed by Mansfield-based Woburn Mechanical Services.

“This is by some distance the biggest domestic project we have undertaken,” said installer Peter Franks. “The customer knew exactly what he wanted and now has a comprehensive heating and cooling system. The Toshiba equipment is excellent in terms of performance and reliability and comes with a seven-year warranty. We wouldn’t be fitting it if we didn’t have complete confidence in it.’’