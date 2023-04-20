Belgium’s Flanders region launches new call for solar rebates

Vlaams Energie- en Klimaatagentschap (VEKA), the energy agency of the Belgian region of Flanders, has launched the first call of this year to apply for solar rebates – the so-called “solar PV premium” for residential installations.

The agency will accept applications from May 2. It has allocated a budget of €3 million for the first round of the scheme. The call is open to homeowners, businesses, public organizations, and energy communities. In the last round of 2022, VEKA selected 169 projects with a combined capacity of 89.59 MW.

The scheme was introduced in January 2021, after the region’s net-metering scheme ended. For solar panels commissioned in 2023, the premium will be reduced to a maximum of €750. The contribution will be €150/kWh for the first 4 kWp and €75/kWh for 4 kWp to 6 kWp.

Popular content

Flanders has the largest regional share of installed solar capacity in Belgium. The country's cumulative installed solar capacity hit 6.89 GW at the end of 2022.

pv magazine print edition The latest issue of pv magazine takes a look at how the long-established link between solar and cannabis cultivation can help improve margins as medicinal and recreational use of the drug comes out of the weeds. We take a trip Down Under to examine why communities are rebelling against planned renewable energy zones perceived as being railroaded through without sufficient local consultation, and we consider the “solar crime” wave sweeping the UK and Europe.