Oxford PV sets 28.6% efficiency record for full-size tandem cell

Oxford PV has set a new world record efficiency for a large-sized perovskite-silicon tandem cell, at 28.6%, a measurement confirmed by Germany's Fraunhofer ISE. The overall record for perovskite-silicon tandem cell efficiency is currently held by Stefaan De Wolf's group at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia, which achieved 33.2% on a device measuring 1cm².

Translating high efficiencies to larger device sizes, produced using industrially compatible techniques is a key step in the commercialization of this technology. “Our latest efficiency achievement of 28.6% is more than 1.5% above our record set last year and exceeds our own roadmap plan of 1% annual increases,” said Chris Case, Chief Technology Officer, Oxford PV.

Oxford PV, founded in 2010 as a spinoff of Oxford University, produced the cell at its integrated production line in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany, the same line where its 27% efficiency devices are made, the company said in a statement.

According to David Ward, Chief Executive Officer, Oxford PV, the milestone showcases the company’s technology and talent but efforts toward commercialization continue. “While we continue to innovate on our perovskite-on-silicon technology on small research-sized solar cells, much of our focus has been on improving our commercial-sized cells for the market, ramping up production, and working with our solar module partners to prepare them for assembly into solar panels,” says Ward. “Our team has made excellent progress during 2023 and our innovative solar cells are close to being in the hands of our module-manufacturing customers.”

By Valerie Thompson