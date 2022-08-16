The Hydrogen Stream: Guangdong targets €4.35/kg retail price by 2025

China’s Guangdong province has announced subsidies of between CNY 1.5 million and CNY 5 million yuan per hydrogen refueling station. The subsidies will support self-use refueling stations, under the condition they will remain in operation for at least five years. The province plans to put more than 10,000 hydrogen FCEVs on the road by 2025, with an annual hydrogen supply capacity of more than 100,000 metric tons. Over the next three years, Guangdong plans to build more than 200 hydrogen refueling stations and reduce the retail price to less than CNY 30/kg. The government has said that the “technical level” of eight key components – stacks, membrane electrodes, bipolar plates, proton exchange membranes, catalysts, carbon paper, air compressors, and hydrogen circulation systems – will be “among the top five in the country.”

Technische Universität Berlin researchers reported in a recent study that crystalline intermetallic nickel silicide (Ni2Si) is a promising precatalyst for anodic oxygen evolution reaction (OER). The researchers adopted a one-pot colloidal approach to obtain the nanostructured intermetallic precatalyst. “Subsequently, an anodic-coupled electrosynthesis for the selective oxidation of organic amines (as sacrificial proton donating agents) to value-added organocyanides is established to boost the cathodic reaction,” the researchers wrote in Advanced Energy Materials. They said the activated form of the catalyst generates a geometric current density of 100 mA cm−2 at an overpotential (η 100 ) of 348 mV, displaying long-term durability over a week and high efficiency in paired electrolysis.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will strengthen bilateral cooperation with Canada on climate and energy on a trip to the country next week. “The last stop of the trip, in Stephenville, Newfoundland, will focus on Canada's potential in building a green hydrogen economy. The signing of a hydrogen agreement between Germany and Canada is also planned there,” wrote the German government, noting that Canada's Atlantic provinces have high wind energy potential and are situated on the sea route to Europe.

Southern California Gas has announced that it is working with Ford Motor on a demonstration project to reduce commercial fleet emissions by developing an F-550 Super Duty Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck. “Ford will provide SoCalGas with a F-550 Super Duty Truck to evaluate the prototype truck's performance under real-world conditions,” wrote the California utility. The truck is set for deployment in 2025.

Metgasco has announced the execution of a binding term sheet for a phased investment to acquire Patriot Hydrogen, a developer of modular waste-to-hydrogen production projects. “The decentralized hydrogen production systems turn waste into five high-value revenue streams – syngas (dense hydrogen) for fuel, turbine generated electricity, biochar, carbon credits, and wood vinegar for industrial and agricultural applications,” wrote the Australian petroleum exploration and production company.