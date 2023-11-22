Swiss startup develops adhesive film to create PV billboards

Swiss startup PV-Print has developed a new adhesive film that can display media advertising on solar panels.

It said that its new “PVP-foil” product makes building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) more aesthetically appealing. It can also create additional revenue streams for PV owner, by using its PV panels for advertisements.

The manufacturer said that PVP-foil reduces the production of the panel by 10% to 30%.

“The product has recently launched in Europe,” Ronen Wetser, head of global partnerships at PV-Print, told pv magazine. “We will also launch it in the US in February 2024.”

Popular content

Wetser described the product as a premium cast vinyl film featuring precise perforations, offering over 65% open area. To accommodate advertising companies with budget constraints for shorter campaigns, a more cost-effective and thinner product version will be available. Wetser said he anticipates a reduction in prices for the standard model within the next two years. Two laminate options are available for printing. “Ultra Cast” lamination is designed to enhance energy efficiency, while “PVP no-reflect” features a non-reflective surface to minimize sun glare. “A special high tack adhesive ensures ultimate contact with the panel surface. Notably, it can be easily replaced when needed, offering flexibility in design updates,” Wetser added. “This innovation is not limited to new installations; it can seamlessly enhance the aesthetics and functionality of existing solar panels.”