Swiss startup develops adhesive film to create PV billboards

Swiss startup PV-Print has developed a new adhesive film that can display media advertising on solar panels.
It said that its new “PVP-foil” product makes building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) more aesthetically appealing. It can also create additional revenue streams for PV owner, by using its PV panels for advertisements.
The manufacturer said that PVP-foil reduces the production of the panel by 10% to 30%.
“The product has recently launched in Europe,” Ronen Wetser, head of global partnerships at PV-Print, told pv magazine. “We will also launch it in the US in February 2024.”
