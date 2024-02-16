The Hydrogen Stream: Wood Mackenzie calls for focus on life-cycle emissions

IDTechEx said that the materials market for proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells could exceed $8 billion by 2034, with on-road vehicles, marine applications, and zero-emission trains driving growth. “The PEM fuel cell for transportation market is set to grow at a CAGR of 28% between 2024 and 2034, but there are key questions to be answered with respect to the components used in fuel cells,” said Conor O'Brien, senior technology analyst for IDTechEx.
Thyssenkrupp Steel has officially launched a call for tenders to supply hydrogen to its first direct reduction plant. “The hydrogen requirement is being put out to tender in a transparent and broad-based procedure, with the aim of operating the direct reduction plant fully on hydrogen by as early as 2029,” said the German company. It said it is organizing the call for tender in coordination with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK), which, together with the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, is providing about €2 billion ($2.15 million) of funding for the plant project and the associated hydrogen ramp-up.
P2X Solutions has been selected to develop a project for a hydrogen production plant that Oulun Energia plans to build in the Laanila industrial area in Oulu, Finland. According to the preliminary plan, the project will include a 100 MW electrolysis plant, a carbon capture facility, hydrogen and carbon dioxide storage capacity, and a processing plant whose final product could be methane or methanol. Enersense, which holds an 18.5% stake in P2X Solutions, said an investment decision will likely be made in fall 2025, with the plant to be ready by 2028 at the earliest.
