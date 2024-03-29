The Hydrogen Stream: Companies to close 3 hydrogen stations in Germany

Automobile Club de l'Ouest has said that several hydrogen competition prototypes, using fuel cells and hydrogen combustion engines, will compete in a zero-emission competition on June 15 in Le Mans, France. “The participants in this zero CO2 emission driving will be officially revealed in the coming weeks,” said the French automotive association.
Ferrari has filed a patent application for a car with an internal combustion engine powered by hydrogen. The abstract describes a vehicle equipped with two front wheels and two rear drive wheels, powered by a hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine. It features multiple cylinders with pistons sliding inside, a drive shaft connected to the pistons, and is longitudinally positioned centrally or at the rear. It also includes a transmission system linking the engine's drive shaft to the rear drive wheels, along with two tanks located adjacent to the engine block on opposite sides.
Stahl-Holding-Saar (SHS) has launched a closed tender process to procure up to 50,000 tons of locally produced green hydrogen for its Dillinger and Saarstahl plants in Saarland, Germany. “As a steel industry, we are sending out a clear signal and creating a secure framework for the development of the local hydrogen economy,” said Jonathan Weber, chief transformation officer at SHS. “We want to offer our customers the first CO2-reduced steel from Saarland from 2027-28.” The plants will produce up to 3.5 million tons of green steel per year from 2027-28.
The Japanese government plans to support the development of low-carbon aviation solutions, including hydrogen-combustion engines, reports Nikkei. Kazuchika Iwata, Japan's economic vice-minister, said on X (formerly Twitter) that the initiative includes a robust public-private collaboration. The public and private sectors aim to invest JPY 5 trillion ($33 billion) to debut the aviation solutions by around 2035.
