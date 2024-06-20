Valmont Solar presents new tracking system

Valmont Solar, a unit of US infrastructure developer Valmont Industries, will launch a new tracker system in Europe by early 2025, the company said in a statement.
Dubbed Convert Versa Tracker, the system is a single-axis tracker for distributed and large-scale PV projects.
“This product represents a significant leap forward in the solar tracker market,” said Matteo Demofonti, Vice President of Product Strategy & Commercialization at Valmont Solar. “Our new product will enhance and even expand that offering to the markets we serve.”
According to the company, the new tracking system is weld-free and uses a through-tube design with self-lubricating metal bearings. It is compatible with H pile, C pile, and Omega pile foundations and supports single-string and multi-string configurations.
“Versatility to support both single and multi-string configurations makes the tracker adaptable to various project sizes,” the company added. “Optimized for challenging terrains, the Convert Versa Tracker can handle high terrain slopes, making it ideal for rugged or sloped environments, maximizing land utilization and energy production.”
