Israel to provide incentives for hybrid solar inverters

The Israeli Ministry of Energy said in a recent statement that it plans to incentivize the use of hybrid solar inverters. Together with the Israeli Electricity Authority, it will drop purchase taxes and customs duties for inverters. “The installation of hybrid solar inverters will assist Israeli households, shared and private houses, public institutes, and commercial, industrial, and agricultural buildings,” said Israeli Minister of Energy Eli Cohen. “It will create an additional income for them while also enabling the consumption of energy in times of emergency or blackout.”

Hybrid solar inverters are needed to install storage-plus-solar systems. The ministry said it hopes this move will incentivize storage systems. Solar users can now benefit from the tax cuts, buy inverters, and install storage systems later.

The ministry also suggested that users of solar-only systems acquire hybrid solar inverters with operational storage capabilities. This allows electricity generated during the day to be used during network cut-offs and small operational storage for frequency stabilization.

“We will also publish a guide for the public with the different use cases for hybrid solar inverters,” the ministry said, adding that it has already presented other measures to incentivize energy storage, such as special tariffs and exemption from construction permits.