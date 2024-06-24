Israel to provide incentives for hybrid solar inverters

Hybrid solar inverters are needed to install storage-plus-solar systems. The ministry said it hopes this move will incentivize storage systems. Solar users can now benefit from the tax cuts, buy inverters, and install storage systems later.
The ministry also suggested that users of solar-only systems acquire hybrid solar inverters with operational storage capabilities. This allows electricity generated during the day to be used during network cut-offs and small operational storage for frequency stabilization.
“We will also publish a guide for the public with the different use cases for hybrid solar inverters,” the ministry said, adding that it has already presented other measures to incentivize energy storage, such as special tariffs and exemption from construction permits.
