TBEA launches new 1,500 V string inverter

TBEA Xi'an Electric Technology, a unit of Chinese integrated service provider TBEA, has introduced a new string inverter for commercial and industrial (C&I) PV projects.
The TS360KTL-HV-C1 is a 1,500 V string inverter with a max efficiency of 99.02%. Its European efficiency is rated at 98.8%.
“Our product is compatible with 182 mm and 210 mm bifacial PV modules,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “It includes an optimized maximum power point tracking algorithm that ensures maximum power generation efficiency.”
The company said the TS360KTL-HV-C1 has 6 MPPT channels and an MPPT range of 500 V to 1,500 V. Its max input current per MPPT is 65 A, and its max short circuit current per MPPT is 115 A. On the output side, it has a max power of up to 363 kW.
“It utilizes specific harmonic control technology to effectively reduce total harmonic distortion (THDi),” the spokesperson said. “It provides fast active and reactive power response, supporting efficient power dispatch.”
The inverter's operating temperature range is -25 C to 60 C. It is 1,120 mm wide, 820 mm high, and 365 mm deep. It weighs 110 kg.
“It is built to last with IP66+C5 robust environment adaptability and features an intelligent cooling design,” the company stated.
