India wraps up 1.2 GW solar, storage tender at average price of $0.041/kWh

From pv magazine India
SECI has concluded its latest tender for 1.2 GW of solar with 600 MW/1.2 GWh of storage capacity at a final average price of INR 3.42/kWh.
JSW Neo Energy secured the biggest amount of capacity, at 500 MW. Acme Solar Holdings secured 350 MW and Hero Solar Energy 250 MW. Pace Digitek Infra won 100 MW.
SECI launched a tender in March 2024 to set up 1.2 GW of PV projects with 600 MW/1,200 MWh of energy storage systems (ESS) on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission grid.
SECI will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders to buy solar power. It will then sell the procured power to various buying entities across India.
The solar power developer will install at least 0.5 MW/1 MWh of ESS capacity for each contracted 1 MW project under the PPA. The developer may own the ESS component or partner with a third party. The ESS can be co-located with the PV power generation or placed separately within a single project.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.