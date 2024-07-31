Weiheng Ecactus releases three-phase all-in-one battery storage system

From ESS News
Chinese battery supplier Weiheng Ecactus has introduced a new three-phase high-voltage hybrid all-in-one battery energy storage system (BESS).
Dubbed the Agave TH, the BESS consists of an inverter ranging in size from 5 kW to 13 kW and a storage system of 10 kWh to 30 kWh. In addition, the system includes a power control unit and an optional heating module that reportedly offers a wide operating range.
“This advanced inverter supports a maximum of 2 times photovoltaic over-configuration, ensuring optimal utilization of your solar panels,” the company said in a statement. “With a maximum DC input current of 16/26A per string, it is compatible with 182 mm and 210 mm PV modules. Its ultra-wide MPPT voltage range captures every ray of light from dawn to dusk, maximizing energy collection.”
The storage of the system is based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries of 5 kWh, and users can configure it to include any number of batteries between two and six. In addition, five units can be connected in parallel, covering a capacity of up to 150 kWh. According to the company, the inverter offers up to 110% three-phase unbalanced output.
“Featuring an integrated plug-in terminal that replaces traditional hand-wiring, this system ensures a hassle-free setup,” the company highlighted. “With guided quick connectors between battery modules, the auto-plug functionality activates once stacked, eliminating the need for cables.”
The BESS's operating temperature is between -20 C and 55 C. According to the company, it has a built-in fire protection module that can eliminate safety risks within 15 seconds. “Fully self-developed battery management system (BMS) and energy management system (EMS), integrating cloud-native technology and machine learning platform, provide prediction, planning, control and protection in the whole life cycle of the device,” the company added.
