EP Produzione secures 170 MW battery storage in Italian capacity market auction

From ESS News

Italy’s latest capacity market auction for power to be delivered next year assigned 42.2 GW of capacity, data published by transmission system operator Terna showed. These include nearly 37.6 GW of existing capacity, around 233 MW of new capacity, as well as 4.36 GW of capacity from abroad.

While Terna has not announced how much battery storage capacity was catalyzed by the auction, Rome-headquartered power generation company EP Produzione, a subsidiary of Czech energy group EPH, said it had won contracts for two projects.

EP Produzione will build 170 MW of battery energy storage systems with a two-hour storage duration at two sites. One project will be located at the company’s Fiume Santo coal-fired power plant in Sardinia, originally set up in the 1960s.

The project will be a further step forward “in the conversion of the plant, after the coal phase-out, into an integrated energy hub based on renewable and low-carbon technologies capable of contributing to the energy security and sustainable transition of the island,” the company said.

The second battery system will be delivered at Ferrara Energy Center, Emilia-Romagna, northern Italy, with the goal of reusing the current industrial area.

EP Produzione was awarded a total of five projects in the 2025 capacity market auction, each with a 15-year off-take contract.

