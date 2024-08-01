Enstall takes over Schletter

From pv magazine Germany

Enstall announced the takeover of Schletter on Thursday.

The two providers of photovoltaic mounting systems did not provide any information on the financial details. The Dutch company, which was taken over by Blackstone and Rivean Capital in 2022, only said it would become Schletter's new majority shareholder. In addition, the previous shareholders in the German company, Avenue Capital Group and Robus Capital, are now set to become minority shareholders in Enstall in the future.

With the takeover of Schletter, Enstall is entering the German PV market and also aims to expand its presence in Central Europe in the future. The Dutch company has PV mounting solutions for roof and ground-mounted systems. Schletter also offers frame solutions for facades and carports.

Avenue Capital became a shareholder of Schletter in mid-2018. At that time, the Bavarian company had applied for insolvency proceedings under self-administration in order to restructure itself financially. The move resulted in purchase agreements between Schletter and Golden Square Capital, in which Avenue Capital was the main investor.