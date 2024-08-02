Dutch province invests in BIPV panel manufacturer Solarge

The Dutch province of Limburg has announced investment in solar panel manufacturer Solarge.

Solarge produces lightweight solar panels that are designed to be a solution in locations where conventional panels would be too heavy.

In April, the company announced it has raised $3 million in venture capital to increase production capacity at is manufacturing facility in the city of Weert, located in Limburg. It is also preparing the construction of a second production facility.

The Limburgs Energie Fond (LEF), founded by the province, was one of the investors in the funding round, making the LEF a co-shareholder of Solarge. The amount of the investment was not revealed.



“The investment of the Limburgs Energie Fonds enables us to make our innovative, lightweight solar panels accessible to a wider audience in the long term,” said Solarge CEO Jan Vesseur. “We are delighted that the LEF shares our vision and supports us in our mission to accelerate the energy transition.”

The Netherlands added 4.82 GW of solar last year, taking its cumulative installed capacity over 24 GW.