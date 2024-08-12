Dyness launches new C&I battery

Dyness has released a new all-in-one, air-cooled energy storage system (ESS). The new DH100F Series product line comes in 71 kWh, 86 kWh, and 100 kWh variants.

“That is our latest C&I ESS that fits for small-scale scenarios,” the company said in a statement. “It is powered by high-energy-density 280 Ah LFP cells for optimal efficiency, as well as multiple fire prevention strategies for enhanced safety.”

The 71 kWh model connects two 25 kW PV strings, the 86 kWh model supports two 30 kW strings, and the 100 kWh model accommodates two 35 kW strings. The AC power ratings are 35 kW, 40 kW, and 50 kW for each respective model.

“The products have all-in-one multifunctional integration, supporting PV and generator access, grid-to-off-grid switching,” the company said. “They supports full scenario with functions like timed scheduling, peak shaving, PV self generation and consumption and so on.”

The system weighs approximately 1,650 kg and measures 1,200 mm in width, 1,048 mm in depth, and 2,258 mm in height. It operates within temperatures ranging from -20 C to 50 C and supports elevations up to 3,000 meters.