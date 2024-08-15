SolaX releases new 215 kWh storage system

SolaX, a Chinese inverter and storage manufacturer, has developed a new commercial and industrial (C&I) storage cabinet with a capacity of 215 kWh. The ESS-Trene energy storage system uses 280 Ah LFP battery cells.
“The cabinet is suitable for various commercial and industrial scenarios, including peak shaving, demand response, backup mode, photovoltaic and energy storage integration, and stable load consumption curves,” the company said in a statement. “It also supports applications such as virtual power plants (VPP) and frequency regulation.”
The new product has a rated AC power of 100 kW and a maximum efficiency of 98%. The battery system has a discharge depth of 90% and a rated charge/discharge current of 140 A. The company said it uses “smart air cooling” to cool the system.
“The cabinet is equipped with a self-developed Energy Management System (EMS) that can monitor the working status and abnormal alerts of each battery cell, PCS, and fire protection system in real-time,” it added. “The local data storage capability allows for data analysis and verification for up to one year. The advanced EMS system also has leading advantages in intelligent control of different smart operation strategies.”
The cabinet measures 1.68 meters wide, 2.42 meters high, and 1.2 meters deep, weighing 2,800 kg. It operates in temperatures from -30 C to 55 C and can handle up to 95% relative humidity.
“The cabinet integrates multiple safety protection measures,” the company said. “It has built-in protection functions such as overvoltage, overcurrent, and over-temperature, as well as fire-resistant materials and a four-level fire protection system to promptly detect and respond to potential fire risks.”
