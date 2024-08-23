Chinese PV Industry Brief: Nation’s January-July PV capacity hits 123.53 GW

The NEA said that newly installed solar capacity in July 2024 reached 21.05 GW, down 9.77% from the previous month. From January to July, cumulative new PV installations hit 123.53 GW. By the end of July, the nation's total installed power generation capacity had reached about 3.1 TW, a 14% year-on-year increase. Solar power capacity alone accounted for roughly 740 GW, up 49.8%, while wind power capacity stood at around 470 GW, up 19.8%.

China Huadian Group has issued its second round of PV module procurement for 2024, up to 16.03 GW. The tender includes three segments with n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules, n-type back-contact modules, and heterojunction (HJT) modules. The first two segments are under a framework agreement with delivery expected by June 2025, while the third segment is scheduled for delivery between September and November 2024.

NewU Group said it will terminate its planned investment in a 20 GW solar inverter and bidirectional converter production project. In October 2023, the Shenzhen-listed company had committed around CNY 460 million ($64.4 million) to build a in Jinxian county, Jiangxi province. However, it cited a strategic reassessment and the need for prudent decision-making as reasons for halting the project.

Shanghai Electric Power said that the 200 MW Tokaj solar installation in Hungary, funded by its subsidiary Xihe New Energy Development, is moving forward with grid connection. The project in northeastern Hungary is expected to be fully integrated into the grid by the end of the year.

Golden Solar New Energy Technology has announced an expected loss of between CNY 150 million and CNY 160 million for the six months to June 30, 2024. Sales for the first half were CNY 127 million, down by approximately 18% compared to CNY 155 million for the same period last year. The company attributed its results to price competition in the first half of 2024. It has been investing in upgrading its existing heterojunction solar cell production lines to produce high-efficiency heterojunction back-contact PV products, which it plans to sell in the US and European markets.