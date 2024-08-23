The Hydrogen Stream: NEOM starts recruitment campaign for “world’s largest” green hydrogen plant construction

The Saudi government plans to build the city of Neom near the Red Sea and the borders with Egypt and Jordan.

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) has announced a “recruitment drive” for the construction and operations phases of the world’s largest green hydrogen plant in Oxagon, Saudi Arabia. “This initiative aims to build a strong, talented team across various functions, including Corporate, EHSS, Risk, Operations & Maintenance, Finance, IT & Cyber Security, as the construction of the green hydrogen plant continues to progress on schedule,” said the company. An equal joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, the green hydrogen plant will produce up to 600 tonnes of carbon-free fuel daily when fully operational at the end of 2026. China's Sungrow recently said that it will provide its inverter skid technology and 1+X modular inverter solution for a 2.2 GW solar plant in Oxagon. NGHC’s wind park will ultimately feature more than 250 wind turbines.

H-TEC Systems announced an official rebranding, which coincides with the opening of a new production site in Hamburg, Germany. By the end of September the German company will complete its new “Gigahub”, starting automated series production of electrolysis stacks. The company is becoming Quest One. “The rebranding of H-TEC Systems into Quest One marks the beginning of a new era. When we acquired H-TEC Systems in 2019, the company had a start-up character: around 40 employees produced top-quality electrolyzers in a manufacturing operation. Since then, the number of employees has increased more than tenfold and we are building the most modern stack production facility in Europe,” said Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions.

Ronn agreed with Hydrogen Energy Systems on an enlarged Memorandum of Understanding to develop low-pressure hydrogen storage solutions in North America. “The Hydra-Paks will be implemented into Ronn's hydrogen hub projects to provide turn-key, low-pressure green energy storage solutions,” said the Arizona-based company, adding that the success of the pilot project could pave the way for the widespread adoption of sustainable low-pressure hydrogen technologies.

Hystar has awarded ThyssenKrupp Automation Engineering the contract to supply the automated electrolyzer manufacturing line for its 4.5 GW factory in Høvik, Norway. “The new production line will significantly improve efficiency, increasing capacity from today's 100 MW,” said the Norwegian company.

The revenues of the hydrogen fueling station market were estimated to be worth $0.5 billion in 2024 and are poised to reach $1.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new release by MarketsandMarkets. “The major strategies adopted by major players include new product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, investments and expansions,” said the consulting firm.