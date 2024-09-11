SmartHelio launches AI solar forecasting tool with 98.5% accuracy

SmartHelio, a Switzerland-based solar software developer, is launching its AI-powered Suite, offering up to 98.5% accuracy in global horizontal irradiance (GHI) and wind resource forecasting, along with 95% accuracy in failure prediction. It is designed to reduce risks for future PV investments and brownfield acquisitions.

The Suite includes the predictive Autopilot solution and a climate risk assessment (CRA) tool that uses meteorological data to guide investment decisions. It also offers a component selection feature, ensuring flexibility, safety, and cost-efficiency for solar installations.

SmartHelio will debut the AI-powered Suite at RE+ 2024 from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12 in Anaheim, California.

“The management of PV plants is fraught with inefficiencies, primarily due to fragmented data and outdated reporting methods that delay decision-making and expose investors to significant financial risks. Addressing these challenges is crucial for improving performance and profitability in the industry,” said SmartHelio CEO Govinda Upadhyay. “Many tools offer market performance enhancements, but plants using SmartHelio’s AI-powered solution have seen as much as a sixfold return on investment.”

The CRA tool combines socioeconomic data, including urbanization trends, deforestation, and aerosol concentration, with microclimatic factors. It forecasts solar irradiance and wind speed by analyzing over 100 variables, such as historical and real-time weather data, local environmental factors like proximity to lakes or mountains, global climatic indices like El Niño/La Niña, and human impacts like pollution and urbanization.

SmartHelio claims that the Autopilot platform offers recommendations for future development and optimal plant operation, helping operators and owners maximize capacity while minimizing costs. It enables them to prevent downtime and cut operational and replacement expenses by 80%.