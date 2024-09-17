Solar cabinet for water disinfection systems

German fluid management company Lutz-Jesco has introduced solar control cabinets to support its pumping and water disinfection systems in case of blackouts.

Dubbed Solarhub, the system is preconfigured to work with solar panels, a battery charge controller, an inverter, and cabling.

“The Solarhub 300 has a 110 Ah battery, a power output of 350 W, and two MC4 connectors suitable for commonly used solar panels,” the company said. “The larger version – the Solarhub 600 – is equipped with a 165 Ah battery, a power output of 560 W, and three MC4 connectors. An adapter can double the number of panel connections on each version.”

The company added that the batteries in the cabinets will be Gel batteries and that the system will be plug-and-play. Lutz-Jesco highlighted that the use of Gel batteries is expected to reduce on-site servicing expenses and operating costs.

“In many developing or emerging countries, blackouts are an everyday occurrence. Fragile mains networks make for regular power failures in hospitals, schools, and public buildings,” said the company. “This control cabinet is ideal for Lutz-Jesco disinfection systems used in schools, public buildings, and hospitals to remove germs and bacteria from piping so that people all around the world can enjoy safe drinking water.”

The company will release the two versions of the product in early 2025.