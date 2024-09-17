DNV tool predicts hail probability at future solar sites

DNV is offering a new service to solar developers that will assess the potential impact of hail on future solar projects across North America.
The research-backed service, developed in conjunction with Jupiter Intelligence, will provide users with the probability of a hail event for a specific location within the contiguous United States, as well as the probability of the size of the hail.
The service can cover a project's entire lifetime, up to 30 years. DNV said it will help project owners and developers better anticipate and mitigate risks, protecting investments and ensuring long-term viability.
Extreme hail events have caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to solar projects across North America. DNV said this is leading to changes in insurance policies and threatening the financial stability of solar projects. Hailstorm severity is expected to rise with climate change, and research indicates hail events are shifting northward into central and eastern United States, where solar installations are dense.
“Ironically, solar development is now threatened by the thing it is meant to mitigate – climate change – by enabling a transition to clean energy generation,” said Richard S. Barnes, regional president for energy systems North America at DNV. “Understanding and mitigating risks from hailstorms with both technical and financial means will enable the solar industry to continue its current trajectory and take its place as a major source of energy in the future.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.