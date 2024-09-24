Trina Solar presents ‘fully recyclable’ 645 W PV module with 20.7% efficiency

Chinese PV manufacturer Trina Solar has unveiled what it claims is “the world’s first fully recycled” crystalline silicon module. The panel has an efficiency of 20.7% and a power output exceeding 645 W.
“The recycled PV module uses n-type TOPCon technology and has a golden-size design,” the company said in a statement. “[We] made the breakthrough with its innovative self-developed recycling technology, using materials including silicon, sliver, aluminum frames, and glass recovered from waste modules.”
The company said its innovative techniques include interlayer separation reagents, chemical etching technology, and wet chemical silver extraction technology, but it did not provide additional technical details.
Trina Solar has applied for 37 patents in the field of PV module recycling.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.