AU Optronics, SAS bet on larger, high-efficiency solar modules

Taiwan's MOEA has presented AUO with the Taiwan Excellent PV Award and assigned VPC status to its large-size, dual-glass PV module. The government praised the bifacial solar panel, developed in partnership with SAS, for its high efficiency and weather resistance.

The SunAlto product is a large-size, M10 dual-glass bifacial PV module. The 490 W panel features tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells. To meet the demand for AUO’s ultra-high-efficiency cells, SAS completed a production line for large-size n-type TOPCon cells this year, achieving an average efficiency of 25.50%, which it claims is the highest in Taiwan.

AUO said the module is designed to withstand high wind pressure and salt damage, offering high conversion efficiency, low attenuation, and structural strength, which make it suitable for a range of applications in Taiwan. It includes a solar monitoring system for efficient management of power generation.

TY Lin, general manager of AUO Energy Business Group, said demand for high-efficiency PV modules is increasing due to advancements in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. AUO is now focusing on product upgrades and expansion in response, based on its new strategic partnership with SAS, signed in 2023. AUO has also participated in the Taiwan Industry Innovation Platform Program.

SAS said that solar installations in Taiwan are reaching record highs, driven by the global net-zero push and government energy initiatives. Both SAS and AUO were present at the recent Energy Taiwan and Net-Zero Taiwan 2024 trade show in Taipei.