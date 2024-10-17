A look at next generation battery cells

The battery industry is experiencing a seismic shift with advancements in prismatic cell technology, led by companies like Cornex, which promise to reshape energy storage solutions.

Image: pv magazine/John Fitzgerald Weaver

From ESS News

We are in the midst of a battery revolution. Multiple layers of intertwined learning curves are converging, driving substantial market changes: falling pricesadvancing technology, and scaling capacities. These elements are combining to produce ever greater technological wonders.

A recent exhibition by Cornex at RE+ in Anaheim prominently featured a key aspect of this revolution: prismatic battery cells. Cornex displayed a range of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells with capacities from 100 Ah to over 700 Ah.

