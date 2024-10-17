A look at next generation battery cells

From ESS News
We are in the midst of a battery revolution. Multiple layers of intertwined learning curves are converging, driving substantial market changes: falling prices, advancing technology, and scaling capacities. These elements are combining to produce ever greater technological wonders.
A recent exhibition by Cornex at RE+ in Anaheim prominently featured a key aspect of this revolution: prismatic battery cells. Cornex displayed a range of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells with capacities from 100 Ah to over 700 Ah.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.