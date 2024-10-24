Sunwind Energy’s new PV planter combines cultivation, solar generation

From pv magazine France

French off-grid specialist has unveiled a new photovoltaic solar planter that combines gardening and solar energy generation.

Using bifacial technology with translucent tedlar to optimize energy efficiency while protecting the plants, the Delta Flore photovoltaic solar planter, a registered trademark, is still in the construction phase at Sunwind Energy, an Isère-based company already known for developing solar solutions in mountainous environments.

Produced entirely in France, lightweight and resistant to natural elements (wind, snow, hail, etc.), the Delta Flore's aluminum structure measures 3.548 m long, 0.869 m wide and 1.332 m high, with the planter serving as ballast.

Recyclable and easy to assemble, with a quick connection to the micro-converter, the structure supports two Bisol Lumina photovoltaic panels (1.722 m x 1.134 mm x 30 mm), designed and manufactured in Europe. With a power of 340 Wc and composed of 84 cells each, for a unit weight of 22 kg, they are connected to three bypass diodes and display an efficiency of 17.4%, with a transparency zone of 26.5%.

The Delta Flore PV planter, which can be oriented south or southeast/southwest, is guaranteed for 25 years. To make the most of it, Sundwind Energy has planned the possibility of combining its new product with other ecological elements, such as rain sensors for watering or low-consumption LED lighting.

The first series are scheduled for the end of the year. They will be displayed at the price of €1,190 (excluding VAT), with the application of a decreasing rate according to the quantities requested.