LG Energy Solution announces ESS revenue growth, new products

LG Energy Solution expects strong demand for energy storage and plans to release a high-capacity lithium iron phosphate product with 20% higher energy density, along with other offerings. The South Korean battery maker says it aims to begin US production of energy storage system (ESS) batteries in 2025 and may convert European electric vehicle (EV) production lines to ESS.

Image: LG Energy Solution

Share

From ESS News

LG Energy Solution has recorded third-quarter 2024 consolidated revenue of KRW 22.18 trillion ($323 million) and an operating profit of KRW 751.9 billion, including the estimated US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credit amount of KRW 466 billion.

While it has seen a 39% drop in profit from last year amid sluggish demand for electric vehicles, the South Korean battery heavyweight has reported a considerable increase in energy storage revenue, particularly in the grid-scale market segment.

“Expanded sales to major European automakers and increased production at our joint venture facilities in North America and Indonesia, as well as substantial ESS revenue growth from grid-scale projects, improved the overall revenue compared to the previous quarter,” said Chang Sil Lee, CFO of LG Energy Solution.

According to Lee, the company also saw quarter-on-quarter improvements in operating profit, excluding the IRA tax credit’s effect, “on the back of improved utilization rate led by shipment increase in both EV and ESS batteries, as well as reduced unit cost burden in line with metal price stabilization.”

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Trinasolar Evergreen unveils BIPV products for industrial, public use
28 October 2024 Trinasolar Evergreen (Shanghai) PV Tech. Co., Ltd., a building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) unit of Trina Solar, has launched four new products for...