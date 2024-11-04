New fire protection guidelines for installing batteries in Sweden

From ESS News

Swedish solar association Svensk Solenergi has refreshed its fire protection guidelines for installing stationary battery storage systems (BESS).

Aimed at installers, property owners and other players in the energy storage industry, the guidelines feature concrete advice on how to install and maintain batteries, as well as recommendations on risk assessment and placement.

The guidelines, which cover both small and large-scale installations, were created in collaboration with Svensk Solenergi’s member companies and the Swedish Fire Protection Association.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.