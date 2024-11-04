Leclanché releases battery cell with niobium-based anode material

The Swiss manufacturer said the cell was developed in partnership with Echion Technologies, which supplied the niobium-based active anode material. It has greater energy density and faster charging compared to LTO technologies.

The XN50 battery cell

Image: Leclanché SA

Swiss energy solutions company Leclanché has released XN50, the world’s first commercial Li-ion cell with a niobium-based active anode material, the company said in a statement. Supplied by the UK’s Echion Technologies, the XNO trade-marked material enables 50% higher energy density than LTO technologies (lithium-titanate or lithium-titanium-oxide), fast charging, and safety and performance in extreme conditions.

“The XNO materials are based on proprietary mixed niobium oxide compositions and microparticle designs protected by multiple international patent families,” Echion explains on its website. “The unique crystal structures of our materials have been engineered to enable the intercalation of lithium ions with exceptionally fast diffusion coefficients, safe electrochemical potential above SEI formation, and minimal volume expansion.”

