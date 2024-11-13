Israel plans 2,000 m2 PV project in occupied Palestinian territories

Israel plans to bild a 2,000-square-meter solar PV project in the occupied Palestinian territories and has directed civilian authorities in the West Bank to identify suitable land and launch a tender within a year. The project may also include energy storage options.

Israeli settlement of Carmel, Har Hebron

Image: יעקב, Wikimedia Commons

The Israeli government has instructed the Ministry of Defense to launch a tender for a 2,000-square-meter solar-plus-storage project in the occupied West Bank, according to a Government Secretariat protocol.

The Civil Administration, responsible for civilian affairs in the Israeli-controlled Palestinian territories, is expected to publish the tender within a year for suitable land in Area C.

Area C, established under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, comprises most of the occupied territories, where Israel maintains full control, including over settlements, with heavy restrictions on Palestinian development and residency.

“If, during the specified year, the Civil Administration grants licenses for electricity activities in Judea and Samaria for solar energy facilities established on non-governmental property, by or with the consent of the property owner, the aforementioned 2,000-dunam quota will be reduced accordingly,” said the protocol.

Earlier this year, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the civilian administration is due to approve another 3,200-square-meter PV project in the West Bank. The 350 MW project will be built next to the Na'omi settlement of the Jordan Valley.

The protocol said that the government has also instructed the Ministry of Interior to implement a regulatory update related to PV projects. Within six weeks, the government will exempt energy storage installations with areas up to 5 square meters from permit requirements.

