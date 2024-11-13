Israel plans 2,000 m2 PV project in occupied Palestinian territories

The Israeli government has instructed the Ministry of Defense to launch a tender for a 2,000-square-meter solar-plus-storage project in the occupied West Bank, according to a Government Secretariat protocol.
The Civil Administration, responsible for civilian affairs in the Israeli-controlled Palestinian territories, is expected to publish the tender within a year for suitable land in Area C.
Area C, established under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, comprises most of the occupied territories, where Israel maintains full control, including over settlements, with heavy restrictions on Palestinian development and residency.
“If, during the specified year, the Civil Administration grants licenses for electricity activities in Judea and Samaria for solar energy facilities established on non-governmental property, by or with the consent of the property owner, the aforementioned 2,000-dunam quota will be reduced accordingly,” said the protocol.
Earlier this year, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the civilian administration is due to approve another 3,200-square-meter PV project in the West Bank. The 350 MW project will be built next to the Na'omi settlement of the Jordan Valley.
The protocol said that the government has also instructed the Ministry of Interior to implement a regulatory update related to PV projects. Within six weeks, the government will exempt energy storage installations with areas up to 5 square meters from permit requirements.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.